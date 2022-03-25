Antony Sweeney attempts a shot.

In pictures: 15 years since Hartlepool United trounced Darlington at the Reynolds Arena

It is one of the glory days in Hartlepool United’s recent history.

By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:45 am

March 25, 2022, marks 15 years since Danny Wilson’s promotion heroes triumphed 3-0 in their only visit to Darlington’s ill-fated Reynolds Arena stadium.

The League Two victory also marked a club record 22 games unbeaten.

Here we look back at both match action and supporter reaction in the stands.

1. Handy Andy

Winger Andy Monkhouse on a run.

Photo: FLR

2. Walking tall

Pools chief executive Russ Green walked to the game dressed as club mascot H'Angus the Monkey.

Photo: FLR

3. Job done

Russ Green celebrates with Pools fans at the end of his marathon trek between Hartlepool and Darlington.

Photo: FLR

4. 'Sing when we are winning'

Poolie on tour and in good voice.

Photo: FLR

Hartlepool UnitedDarlingtonDanny WilsonLeague Two
