In pictures: 15 years since Hartlepool United trounced Darlington at the Reynolds Arena

March 25, 2022, marks 15 years since Danny Wilson’s promotion heroes triumphed 3-0 in their only visit to Darlington’s ill-fated Reynolds Arena stadium.
The League Two victory also marked a club record 22 games unbeaten.
Here we look back at both match action and supporter reaction in the stands.
1. Handy Andy
Winger Andy Monkhouse on a run.
2. Walking tall
Pools chief executive Russ Green walked to the game dressed as club mascot H'Angus the Monkey.
3. Job done
Russ Green celebrates with Pools fans at the end of his marathon trek between Hartlepool and Darlington.
4. 'Sing when we are winning'
Poolie on tour and in good voice.
