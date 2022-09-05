Injury update as Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone sees 350th appearance cut short against Colchester United
Nicky Featherstone could be set for a spell on the sideline after he was forced off early in his 350th appearance for Hartlepool United with an ankle injury against Colchester United.
The Hartlepool captain stayed down after a heavy challenge from U’s midfielder Marley Marshall-Miranda in the opening exchanges of the game at the Jobserve Community Stadium.
Marshall-Miranda’s challenge was a little robust, albeit the ball was there to be played, as Featherstone also appeared to go over on his ankle following the impact of the challenge.
The Pools skipper showed signs of some discomfort when receiving lengthy treatment by the club physio.
Featherstone returned to the field in an attempt to play through the injury but continued to struggle, eventually being unable to run things off as he was soon replaced by Mohamad Sylla.
Featherstone, 33, has been a regular in Paul Hartley’s side this season, including last week’s Papa Johns Trophy success over Harrogate Town.
But the midfielder could be seen wearing a protective ankle boot upon leaving the Jobserve Community Stadium following Pools’ 1-1 draw with Colchester with Hartley unsure of how long his captain may be out of action for at this stage.
Read More
“We’re carrying a few injuries just now,” said Hartley.
“Nicky’s struggling with his ankle. We don’t know [how bad it is] yet. It’s maybe ligament damage.
“He’s in a boot just now. It’s swollen up.”
Featherstone joins a growing number of injury concerns for Hartley who had just one striker available to him at Colchester with both Josh Umerah and Mikael Ndjoli missing.
Full-back Jamie Sterry did also not make the trip to Essex after picking up a foot injury while midfielder Callum Cooke continues to miss out with a knee issue.
“It’s part and parcel of the game but its key injuries to key players,” said Hartley.
“Hopefully Josh will not be too far away. Mika has a hamstring, we’ll have to see how he is with a scan. Sterry has got a problem with the top of his foot, there’s a bit of bruising on it. So we’re carrying one or two just now.”