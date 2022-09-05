Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Featherstone was forced off with an injury early in the draw with Colchester United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

The Hartlepool captain stayed down after a heavy challenge from U’s midfielder Marley Marshall-Miranda in the opening exchanges of the game at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Marshall-Miranda’s challenge was a little robust, albeit the ball was there to be played, as Featherstone also appeared to go over on his ankle following the impact of the challenge.

The Pools skipper showed signs of some discomfort when receiving lengthy treatment by the club physio.

Jamie Sterry did not travel with Hartlepool United for the League Two match with Colchester United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Featherstone returned to the field in an attempt to play through the injury but continued to struggle, eventually being unable to run things off as he was soon replaced by Mohamad Sylla.

Featherstone, 33, has been a regular in Paul Hartley’s side this season, including last week’s Papa Johns Trophy success over Harrogate Town.

But the midfielder could be seen wearing a protective ankle boot upon leaving the Jobserve Community Stadium following Pools’ 1-1 draw with Colchester with Hartley unsure of how long his captain may be out of action for at this stage.

“We’re carrying a few injuries just now,” said Hartley.

“Nicky’s struggling with his ankle. We don’t know [how bad it is] yet. It’s maybe ligament damage.

“He’s in a boot just now. It’s swollen up.”

Featherstone joins a growing number of injury concerns for Hartley who had just one striker available to him at Colchester with both Josh Umerah and Mikael Ndjoli missing.

Full-back Jamie Sterry did also not make the trip to Essex after picking up a foot injury while midfielder Callum Cooke continues to miss out with a knee issue.

“It’s part and parcel of the game but its key injuries to key players,” said Hartley.