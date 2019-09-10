Injury update on FIVE Middlesbrough first-team players ahead of Reading clash

Middlesbrough pair George Friend and Jonny Howson are both set to undergo minor surgeries today.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 12:29
Middlesbrough captain George Friend has made just one Championship appearance this season.

Boro captain Friend has been suffering with a thigh issue he sustained last season and is now due for a procedure on a ruptured tendon.

Howson, meanwhile, suffered a hernia issue ahead of the Teessiders’ 2-2 draw at Bristol City which caused him to miss the game at Ashton Gate.

Centre-back Daniel Ayala was also absent against the Robins with a tight hamstring but has returned to training.

Striker Rudy Gestede has also been suffering with a hamstring problem, which he sustained on international duty with Benin, and is undergoing treatment.

Another player who has been sidelined in recent weeks is left-back Hayden Coulson who is making progress after missing Boro’s last four league games with a thigh injury.

Boro will return to action this weekend when they face Reading at the Riverside.