After the appointment of new manager Paul Hartley the club has overseen a huge turnover of players with 15 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium, and a similar number heading for the exit.

And with that comes various challenges as new signings look to settle into a different environment and players and staff look to gel with one another on the field.

Results on the field so far suggest Pools are not quite up to speed when it comes to clicking with one another but in recent weeks several players have been discussing their move to the Suit Direct Stadium, or what it is like having to deal with such a turnover of players.

It's been a summer of change at Hartlepool United including the appointment of Paul Hartley as manager by chairman Raj Singh. Picture by FRANk REID

So here, at The Mail, we take you inside the dressing room of Pools’ summer.

David Ferguson comments on Hartlepool United’s squad changes

“There’s a lot of new players who have come in, so it takes time to gel. I think the more and more we’re playing together you can see that.

“It’s just one of those things. It happens at certain teams and I think last year we had a few players coming through the door as well.

Euan Murray joined Hartlepool United after leaving Kilmarnock at the end of last season. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“As a person you get to know the new lads and you just try and make them as welcome as possible.”

Ex-Newcastle United defender Jamie Sterry on the challenges of so many new additions

“It’s tough. I’ve never been in it where it’s all new players but we are working very, very hard on the training ground and it’ll just take a little bit of time.

“You can see on the pitch how hard we are working.”

Ex-Middlesbrough man Callum Cooke arrived on a free transfer after leaving Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Euan Murray admits to the homework he did following Kilmarnock switch

“I’ve played against a couple of them. I’ve played against Reghan and big Jack. I think I played against Hastie. But you do your homework before you come down so I knew the likes of Feaths, who's been here years and is a good player.

“I’m alright because I'm quite loud, but I also understand that other boys are quite shy and one thing I wanted to try and do was to help the other boys who are new into the group to settle in. I think that’s important that we have a good spirit.

“It’s all well having a laugh and a joke and having a good spirit in the changing room, but for me a good team spirit is when you go out onto the park and you're 1-0 down away from home and you manage to grind a 1-1 or you win the game 2-1. In terms of that, the proof will be in the pudding but the boys have been excellent.”

Josh Umerah has made a good impression since joining Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone and scored his first goal for the club against Northampton Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Alex Lacey on settling in after move from Notts. County

“It’s good. It’s a long way from home but I'm enjoying it so far and being up here in the North East. It was a big decision to move.

"There are things you don’t take lightly. For myself, you’re moving four or five hours from home but you come because I spoke to the manager and I believed in the project he had.

“I know it’s a team going through changes at the minute so it might take a little while to gel, but I really believe in it and sometimes you go where you get the best feeling and for me it was here.”

Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone on the summer turnover

“It’s just about whether you can gel as a team. Have we all come together and are we all working from the same hymn sheet?

“The gaffer knows the people that he's brought in and he knows they’re capable of playing at a certain standard and he believes they’ll come in and do well at this level.

“There’s been a big turnaround this summer with the players coming in and out and a new manager. There’s a lot of Scottish in there. They’re renowned for being quite gritty and determined, and they expect good standards.

"We’ve got a lot of different characters in there and I think the group of lads we already had here are a warm set of lads and we’re welcoming, so I don’t think we’ll have any issues that way.”

Josh Umerah on the role of Paul Hartley in helping him to settle in

“The gaffer, the assistant manager and the players have helped me settle in very well, along with the fans of course. They’ve been a 12th man.

"There’s still a lot of football to play and I'm looking forward to it.”

Ben Killip on working with a new defence

“It’s not as hard as it seems. You’ve played a lot of games in football and they’ve also done the same. You have a lot of time in pre-season to work on things together so you do a lot of hours on the training pitch which prepares you for the season.

"They’re all really good lads. Hastie is definitely the loudest, I think we’re going to try and fine him for speaking too much, but they’ve all fit in really well.”

Ex-Bradford City man reveals what has surprised him the most at Hartlepool United

“The facilities have pleasantly surprised me. I never expected it to be as good as what it is. The club has got everything in place to kick on, not just the training facilities but we’ve got a really good fanbase. They follow the lads up and down the country and pay their hard earned money and, especially in the current climate, we need to make sure we’re giving 100 per cent.

“I just thought everything aligned nicely and it was the right time to make the move to Hartlepool.