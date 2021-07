Excitement was at fever pitch as fans gathered in Hartlepool to watch England take on Italy on the evening of July 11.

And it soon exploded into celebration when England scored an early goal.

But a victory for England was ultimately not to be.

Here’s our round-of photos capturing the reaction of fans as the night unfolded.

1. Cheers! Young supporters gathered at the Raby Arms. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo

2. We'll drink to that Chris Lennon and Scott Myers ready for the game at the Raby Arms. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo

3. Little lion Frankie Robinson, 6, from Clavering. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo

4. Family fun A family enjoying tea before the game. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo