Here's a look at how Pools could line up in Somerset.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Pools are not exactly spoilt for choice in-between the sticks at the moment. Simon Grayson's side have had several different goalkeepers on trial this summer, although the likes of Adam Richardson, Will Brook and Archie Mair have all failed to convince, leaving the experienced Smith as the club's only option ahead of this weekend's long trip to the South West. The 32-year-old, who spent three separate spells on loan at Yeovil, featured 31 times last season but made a number of high profile errors towards the end of the campaign and there is a sense among fans that Pools need a new number one goalkeeper if they're serious about challenging for the play-offs. Veteran Paul Farman, who helped Lincoln to the National League title in 2017, seems like the obvious choice at this stage. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally
Whether or not Simon Grayson opts to line up with a flat back four or, as seems more likely, a 3-5-2 formation in Somerset, McNally looks to be a shoo-in for a place in the side. The former Guiseley, Solihull Moors and Brackley defender signed for Pools this summer following a hugely successful spell at Kidderminster Harriers, making more than 100 appearances and playing 45 times last term as Kiddy finished third in the National League North. Has been pretty impressive in pre-season and his athleticism should complement his fellow centre-halves well. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has endured a somewhat stop, start pre-season but was so impressive last term and is a real leader in the heart of the Pools defence. Would expect him to wear the armband against his former side. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Assuming Simon Grayson names both Reiss McNally and Tom Parkes in his side while also choosing to start with three at the back, then the new Pools boss will likely face a toss-up between Cameron John and Maxim Kouogun. The fact that John is naturally left-sided might give him the edge but, by all accounts, the York loanee hasn't had the most convincing of pre-seasons. Kouogun, on the other hand, arrives with a stellar reputation having helped Scunthorpe win promotion back to the National League last season; the 28-year-old turned down a new deal to remain at Glanford Park this summer, with Iron manager Andy Butler subsequently hailing him as an "outstanding servant". If Grayson does indeed favour Kouogun over John, then he'll have to decide whether to start Tom Parkes in a central role, where his lack of pace is at less risk of being exposed, or on the left side of the three, where he will add more balance but is in danger of being dragged out into the channels. Photo: Getty Images
