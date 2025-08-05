4 . Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Assuming Simon Grayson names both Reiss McNally and Tom Parkes in his side while also choosing to start with three at the back, then the new Pools boss will likely face a toss-up between Cameron John and Maxim Kouogun. The fact that John is naturally left-sided might give him the edge but, by all accounts, the York loanee hasn't had the most convincing of pre-seasons. Kouogun, on the other hand, arrives with a stellar reputation having helped Scunthorpe win promotion back to the National League last season; the 28-year-old turned down a new deal to remain at Glanford Park this summer, with Iron manager Andy Butler subsequently hailing him as an "outstanding servant". If Grayson does indeed favour Kouogun over John, then he'll have to decide whether to start Tom Parkes in a central role, where his lack of pace is at less risk of being exposed, or on the left side of the three, where he will add more balance but is in danger of being dragged out into the channels. Photo: Getty Images