Pools are set to begin their pre-season campaign next week with trips to FC Hartlepool and Whitby Town. While those sides are likely to be fleshed out with a number of trialists, Pools will need to move fast to assemble a squad capable of competing in next season's National League. With that in mind, here's what we think could be Simon Grayson's best available XI.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Started last season as back-up to Joel Dixon and had a spell behind Leicester loanee Brad Young in the pecking order but was the club's first choice for the majority of the campaign, making 31 appearances. Produced some impressive performances but also made a number of glaring errors towards the end of the season, and might well be expecting to play a less significant role on the pitch next term. That said, the 32-year-old is currently the club's only contracted goalkeeper, although Sunderland youngster Jake Richardson is also on trial at Victoria Park. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
The club's third summer signing is comfortable operating as a conventional full-back, a wing-back or further forward on the flank. Although Pools only have two recognised centre-halves on their books, new manager Simon Grayson does have options if he wants to switch to a three and deploy Benn in a more advanced role; the likes of Jack Hunter, Brad Walker and Campbell Darcy can all play as part of a central-defensive triumvirate. Benn was part of the Bradford side that won promotion to League One last term, although he was used sparingly in West Yorkshire. Arrives with favourable reviews following a spell at Solihull in the 2023/24 season, where he was a regular part of the Moors side that finished in the National League play-offs. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Centre-back: Reiss McNally
The 24-year-old signed for Pools last month following a successful spell at Kidderminster, where he made more than 100 appearances and is held in extremely high regard. Should partner the experienced Tom Parkes next term but will have to be on his game if he's to step into the shoes of Billy Sass-Davies, who enjoyed a strong end to the season before signing for Altrincham. Photo: Steve Leath
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Was really impressive for Pools last season, making 42 appearances. Has established himself as a firm fan favourite at Victoria Park thanks to his courage, commitment and determination. Looks almost certain to replace Luke Waterfall, who signed for National League North new boys Worksop Town last month, as the club captain. The extra responsibility shouldn't phase him, especially given he wore the armband for large parts of last season in Waterfall's absence. Photo: Frank Reid
