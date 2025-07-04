2 . Right-back: Jay Benn

The club's third summer signing is comfortable operating as a conventional full-back, a wing-back or further forward on the flank. Although Pools only have two recognised centre-halves on their books, new manager Simon Grayson does have options if he wants to switch to a three and deploy Benn in a more advanced role; the likes of Jack Hunter, Brad Walker and Campbell Darcy can all play as part of a central-defensive triumvirate. Benn was part of the Bradford side that won promotion to League One last term, although he was used sparingly in West Yorkshire. Arrives with favourable reviews following a spell at Solihull in the 2023/24 season, where he was a regular part of the Moors side that finished in the National League play-offs. Photo: Tony Johnson