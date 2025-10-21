Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at what he thinks is interim manager Nicky Featherstone's best available XI as Pools bid to get back to winning ways. Do you agree with his team?
1. Goalkeeper: George Evans
The Millwall loanee is still waiting for his first Pools clean sheet but has made a bright start to life at Victoria Park, producing a man of the match performance on his debut against York. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
Has struggled to rediscover his best form since returning from a hamstring injury but reminded Pools fans what he's capable of in an attacking sense with a pinpoint cross for Luke Charman's goal during Saturday's draw with Sutton. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Missed the FA Cup defeat to Gainsborough last Tuesday but returned to the bench at the weekend and his athleticism and aerial prowess have made him a hit with Pools fans. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Missed the defeat to York as well as both FA Cup clashes after being declared ineligible by his parent club but has started every game for which he's been available and has a strong case to be considered the outstanding performer so far this season, impressing with his reading of the game, calmness and composure. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography