Is this Hartlepool United's best XI and does ex-Blackpool and Sunderland defender make the line-up
It’s been a summer of change for Hartlepool United.
By Joe Ramage
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:47 pm
New manager Paul Hartley has brought in 16 new players as he looks to rebuild the Pools squad and compete in League Two this season.
So far, however, it has been a difficult start to the new campaign with Pools towards the foot of the table yet to win in the league.
But with plenty of new faces, the question remains: What is Pools’ strongest line-up?
Here, at The Mail, we consider a current ‘best XI’ for Pools.
