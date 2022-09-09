New manager Paul Hartley has brought in 16 new players as he looks to rebuild the Pools squad and compete in League Two this season.

So far, however, it has been a difficult start to the new campaign with Pools towards the foot of the table yet to win in the league.

But with plenty of new faces, the question remains: What is Pools’ strongest line-up?

Here, at The Mail, we consider a current ‘best XI’ for Pools.

1. Ben Killip Despite a number of goals against, Killip has performed well in the opening month of the season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry endured a disrupted pre-season but has made a steady start to the campaign on the right side of the Pools defence. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese arrived on loan from Walsall and has allowed Pools to transition into a back three (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey Lacey has enjoyed a mixed start so far with Pools after joining from Notts. County keeping three clean sheets in eight appearances so far. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News) Photo: John Cripps Photo Sales