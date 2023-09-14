We may not get to see what Hartlepool United’s ‘best’ starting XI and match day squad looks like this season.

John Askey will be without two players who may likely feature in a best match day squad for Pools with both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini missing the rest of the season through injury.

But if Askey did have a fully fit squad at his disposal it would be interesting to see who would make the 16-man squad.

Here we look at Hartlepool’s best potential match day squad:

1 . Pete Jameson Jameson has taken over the No.1 spot in recent games for Hartlepool. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Seaman Seaman has done well since joining on loan from Doncaster Rovers and is a clear first choice in the right wing-back role. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3 . Dan Dodds Dodds has established himself in the right-sided centre-back role and would be a starter in Hartlepool's first choice XI. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022 Photo Sales

4 . Emmanuel Onariase Onariase has been a regular for Pools this season since joining the club in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales