Two of Hartlepool United's potential best XI will miss the season through injury.

Is this Hartlepool United's best XI and subs when everybody is fit and available - photo gallery

We may not get to see what Hartlepool United’s ‘best’ starting XI and match day squad looks like this season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

John Askey will be without two players who may likely feature in a best match day squad for Pools with both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini missing the rest of the season through injury.

But if Askey did have a fully fit squad at his disposal it would be interesting to see who would make the 16-man squad.

Here we look at Hartlepool’s best potential match day squad:

Jameson has taken over the No.1 spot in recent games for Hartlepool.

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson has taken over the No.1 spot in recent games for Hartlepool. Photo: FRANK REID

Seaman has done well since joining on loan from Doncaster Rovers and is a clear first choice in the right wing-back role.

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman has done well since joining on loan from Doncaster Rovers and is a clear first choice in the right wing-back role. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Dodds has established himself in the right-sided centre-back role and would be a starter in Hartlepool's first choice XI.

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds has established himself in the right-sided centre-back role and would be a starter in Hartlepool's first choice XI. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

Onariase has been a regular for Pools this season since joining the club in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase has been a regular for Pools this season since joining the club in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

