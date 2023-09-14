Is this Hartlepool United's best XI and subs when everybody is fit and available - photo gallery
We may not get to see what Hartlepool United’s ‘best’ starting XI and match day squad looks like this season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
John Askey will be without two players who may likely feature in a best match day squad for Pools with both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini missing the rest of the season through injury.
But if Askey did have a fully fit squad at his disposal it would be interesting to see who would make the 16-man squad.
Here we look at Hartlepool’s best potential match day squad:
