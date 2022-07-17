And for Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley there remains plenty of work still to do as he endeavours to strengthen his squad.

Pools continued their preparations for the new season with a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City at the Suit Direct Stadium but were only able to name five substitutes, one of those being a trialist, with Hartley again emphasising his desire to bring in further reinforcements.

But just how are Pools likely to line up with the current squad available?

While there are injuries within the squad to the likes of Jamie Sterry, Euan Murray and Marcus Carver, here at The Mail we consider what Pools’ best XI would look like as things stand heading into their opening day trip to Walsall with what we have seen, or know, of players so far.

1. Ben Killip Killip won the gloves last season and remains Pools' first choice this year under competition from Kyle Letheren.

2. Jamie Sterry Although Sterry has been struggling with injury so far this pre-season, and Reghan Tumilty looks capable, the ex-Newcastle United man would remain first choice at this stage you feel.

3. Mouhamed Niang Niang has been solid in place of the injured Euan Murray and, given we have seen more of Niang up to this stage than Murray, he gets the nod in defence as things stand.

4. Alex Lacey Lacey has been a regular in pre-season and seems comfortable with manager Paul Hartley's philosophy from the back.