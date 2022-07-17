And for Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley there remains plenty of work still to do as he endeavours to strengthen his squad.
Pools continued their preparations for the new season with a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City at the Suit Direct Stadium but were only able to name five substitutes, one of those being a trialist, with Hartley again emphasising his desire to bring in further reinforcements.
But just how are Pools likely to line up with the current squad available?
While there are injuries within the squad to the likes of Jamie Sterry, Euan Murray and Marcus Carver, here at The Mail we consider what Pools’ best XI would look like as things stand heading into their opening day trip to Walsall with what we have seen, or know, of players so far.