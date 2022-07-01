Nicky Featherstone has been with Hartlepool United since 2014. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Is this Hartlepool United's current best XI after week of big-name departures?

With four weeks to go until the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign there remains plenty of work for Paul Hartley to do with his Hartlepool United squad.

By Joe Ramage
Friday, 1st July 2022, 11:33 am

Pools are back on home soil following their warm weather training camp in Portugal in which they suffered 2-0 defeat to Scottish side Hibernian.

And Pools boss Hartley has re-emphasised the need to bring in further reinforcements to bolster his squad before the season kicks off at Walsall at the end of the month.

But as things stand, how would Pools line up at the Banks’s Stadium currently?

Here, at The Mail, we look at what would make up Hartley's current best XI if the season were to start today.

1. Ben Killip

Killip signed a new one-year deal with Pools in the summer.

2. Euan Murray

Euan Murray joined from Kilmarnock and featured in the opening friendly against Hibernian.

3. Defence: Reagan Ogle

Reagan Ogle could have a bigger role to play this season following some key defensive departures.

4. Alex Lacey

Lacey is a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium joining from Notts County

