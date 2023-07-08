John Askey continues to shape his Hartlepool United squad ahead of the new National League season.

The Pools boss has already made five new signings with the squad now well into their early pre-season schedule before pre-season friendlies kick-off against Middlesbrough next week.

And while there is likely to still be plenty more transfer activity to come at the Suit Direct Stadium over the course of the next few weeks, Askey will be gaining a greater understanding as to what his starting line-up could look like when Pools head to Barnet on the opening day of the season in a month’s time.

Kieran Burton, Joel Dixon, Kieran Wallace, Pete Jameson and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe have all arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer, but how many of them would currently feature in Hartlepool’s starting XI?

Here, at The Mail, we look at Askey's squad and predict who we think would be Hartlepool’s strongest XI as things stand.

Pete Jameson Jameson will compete with Joel Dixon for the No.1 shirt but may hold the advantage having earned promotion with Pools boss John Askey during their time at York City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Dan Dodds Despite the club suffering relegation, Dodds, for the most part, impressed following his arrival in the January transfer window and is likely to be a key player in 2023-24. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Euan Murray Murray was brought back into the squad by John Askey and showed signs of improvement last season before injury ruled him out of the final few games. The Scotsman will likely have done enough to establish himself as one of Askey's first choices in defence as things stand. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Alex Lacey Lacey is coming back from a long-term shoulder injury but could find himself in contention for a starting spot in the National League. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)