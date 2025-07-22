Despite a slow start in the wake of potentially ruinous off-field issues that overshadowed the end of last season, Pools look to have recruited well and there is a renewed sense of optimism about the prospects of a promotion push next term. While there are one or two areas where Pools still need to strengthen - in particular in goal, with Adam Smith currently the only contracted option in-between the sticks - new manager Simon Grayson's squad is beginning to take shape. Here, we've taken a look at what we think might be his best available XI. Do you agree?