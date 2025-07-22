Despite a slow start in the wake of potentially ruinous off-field issues that overshadowed the end of last season, Pools look to have recruited well and there is a renewed sense of optimism about the prospects of a promotion push next term. While there are one or two areas where Pools still need to strengthen - in particular in goal, with Adam Smith currently the only contracted option in-between the sticks - new manager Simon Grayson's squad is beginning to take shape. Here, we've taken a look at what we think might be his best available XI. Do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
As it stands, the experienced goalkeeper is the club's only option in-between the sticks. The 32-year-old, who has also been the club's goalkeeping coach since October following the departure of Paul Woolston, made 31 appearances last season. Despite producing some impressive performances, particularly after regaining his place in the side from Leicester loanee Brad Young in December, Smith made a number of high profile mistakes towards the end of the campaign and Pools are expected to recruit a new first choice before the season begins. The likes of Paul Farman, Archie Mair and Jamal Blackman have all been linked, while youngsters Adam Richardson and Will Brook have both been on trial this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally
Has looked pretty assured in pre-season so far after completing a move from National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers last month. The 24-year-old was part of the Kiddy side that finished third last term after keeping an impressive 21 clean sheets before losing out to Chester in the play-off semi-finals. His turn of foot should make him an ideal partner for Tom Parkes, and McNally can feel confident of starting on the opening day of the campaign whether manager Simon Grayson opts to line up with three at the back or a flat four. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Was one of his side's outstanding performers last season and is set to captain the team next term. Has endured a bit of a stop, start pre-season so far but has to be a shoo-in to be in the XI when Pools travel to Yeovil on August 9, providing he is fit. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
While new recruit Maxim Kouogun will also be keen to state his case for a start when Pools make the long trip to Yeovil's Huish Park on August 9, York loanee Cameron John might be the man to provide balance to the back line. The 25-year-old's versatility and National League experience means he looks like a useful addition who should be able to operate as part of a back three or as a conventional left-back. To accommodate Kouogun, Pools could move Tom Parkes to the left of the three, although that risks leaving the veteran's lack of pace exposed in the channel. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
