Pools secured their first win of the season in midweek with a 2-0 success over Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Mikael Ndjoli scored his first goals for the club to seal the win as Paul Hartley’s side will look to carry that momentum back into the league this weekend.

So far this season, Pools have taken two points from their first six games but with the transfer window now closed, Hartley knows what he has available to him within his squad, including deadline day signing Clarke Oduor.

But will Oduor, who joins on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley, be handed a first start for Pools at the Jobserve Community Stadium?

Here we predict our starting XI for Pools to face Colchester including whether striker Josh Umerah will make a return from injury.

