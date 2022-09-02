News you can trust since 1877
Josh Umerah is a doubt for Hartlepool United's trip to Colchester United. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Is this how Hartlepool United will line-up against Colchester United as ex-Blackpool and Sunderland defender returns in predicted XI

Hartlepool United are back in League Two action this weekend as they make the long journey to face Colchester United.

By Joe Ramage
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:30 pm

Pools secured their first win of the season in midweek with a 2-0 success over Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Mikael Ndjoli scored his first goals for the club to seal the win as Paul Hartley’s side will look to carry that momentum back into the league this weekend.

So far this season, Pools have taken two points from their first six games but with the transfer window now closed, Hartley knows what he has available to him within his squad, including deadline day signing Clarke Oduor.

But will Oduor, who joins on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley, be handed a first start for Pools at the Jobserve Community Stadium?

Here we predict our starting XI for Pools to face Colchester including whether striker Josh Umerah will make a return from injury.

1. Ben Killip

Killip was in fine form during Pools' midweek win over Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy and has been an ever present this season. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry played a key role in Pools' win over Harrogate Town both in defence and in attack. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

3. Rollin Menayese

We predict Pools to stick with a back three which should see Menayese's return after being dropped for last week's defeat at Leyton Orient. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Photo: John Cripps

4. Alex Lacey

Lacey will have been pleased to help earn his side a clean sheet in the week and should have added confidence heading into the trip to Colchester United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Photo: Tom West

