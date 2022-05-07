Pools made the surprise decision to part company with manager Graeme Lee on Thursday after five months in charge with Michael Nelson and Antony Sweeney tasked with first-team duties for this afternoon’s final game of the season.
And while Lee will no longer be in the dugout for Pools, there are a number of players who could wear the blue and white shirt for the final time today including player of the season Luke Molyneux with a new deal yet to be agreed.
Pools were triumphant in the reverse fixture back in February when goals from Omar Bogle and Isaac Fletcher secured a 2-1 win at the Jobserve Community Stadium.
Pools are without a win in eight games though and have won just one of their last 11 heading into today’s season finale.
And here is how we predict Pools will line-up against the U’s.