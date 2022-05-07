Pools made the surprise decision to part company with manager Graeme Lee on Thursday after five months in charge with Michael Nelson and Antony Sweeney tasked with first-team duties for this afternoon’s final game of the season.

And while Lee will no longer be in the dugout for Pools, there are a number of players who could wear the blue and white shirt for the final time today including player of the season Luke Molyneux with a new deal yet to be agreed.

Pools were triumphant in the reverse fixture back in February when goals from Omar Bogle and Isaac Fletcher secured a 2-1 win at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Pools are without a win in eight games though and have won just one of their last 11 heading into today’s season finale.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up against the U’s.

1. Ben Killip Killip has made the No.1 spot his own this season and is expected to finish the campaign against Colchester United. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry is predicted to start for Michael Nelson in defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Jake Hull Hull could continue in defence with Gary Liddle and Neill Byrne missing the last two games. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Timi Odusina Odusina could make his final appearance for Pools with no deal agreed over a new contract. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)