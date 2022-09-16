Is this how Hartlepool United will line-up against Sutton United as ex-Bradford City man continues in midfield in predicted XI
Hartlepool United’s search for a first league win of the season heads to Sutton United on Saturday.
Paul Hartley’s side came close once again to their first three points of the season in midweek against Crewe Alexandra after Josh Umerah’s penalty.
But Pools would concede a late equaliser for the second successive game as Daniel Agyei earned the Railwaymen a share of the spoils.
And now Pools are on their travels again as they make the long journey south to the VBS Community Stadium to take on Matt Gray’s Sutton.
The U’s have won three of their last four games in all competitions.
Pools will be without captain Nicky Featherstone but will assess new signing Chris Maguire ahead of a potential debut against the U’s, while full-back Jamie Sterry made his return to training this week.
And here, at The Mail, we predict our Pools starting XI to face Sutton.