Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium to take on Stevenage in League Two. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side head into another important League Two clash against a team from below them in the table following a week on the road against Bristol Rovers and Carlisle United.

Pools fell to a late defeat at the Memorial Stadium last weekend despite their performance meriting much more than that before a goalless draw with Carlisle at Brunton Park in midweek.

Lee was pleased with his side’s clean sheet on Tuesday but conceded the performance was short of where he would have hoped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killip remains Pools' first choice goalkeeper now following the exit of Jonathan Mitchell. Picture by FRANK REID

And that leaves Lee with a decision to make as to whether to make changes to his starting XI for the visit of Paul Tisdale’s side.

Here at The Mail we give our predicted XI for the clash at the Suit Direct Stadium with Lee to make two changes to his starting line-up.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

Ogle performed well defensively as Pools kept a clean sheet in midweek at Carlisle United and is expected to continue in place of Jamie Sterry who remains suspended. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

Byrne has called on Pools to put a run of results together to end their recent form in the league. Picture by FRANK REID

Liddle should continue in the heart of the Pools defence following Tuesday's clean sheet. Picture by FRANK REID

Odusina has been one of the standout performers in the Pools defence in recent weeks since coming back into the side. Picture by FRANK REID

Ferguson has enjoyed a strong start to 2022 with the winner against Blackpool and solid displays against Bristol Rovers and Carlisle United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Featherstone is hopeful his side can capitalise on a return to the Suit Direct Stadium. He is tipped to skipper Pools in the midfield. Picture by FRANK REID

Shelton came off the bench in the midweek stalemate with Carlisle United and could be in contention for a return to the starting XI. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Holohan has enjoyed a decent return to the starting XI in recent weeks and should continue in midfield against Stevenage following Matty Daly's exit. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Molyneux has been a regular in the starting XI for Pools this season and is expected to continue to lead the line against Stevenage. Picture by FRANK REID