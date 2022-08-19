News you can trust since 1877
Euan Murray remains a fitness concern for Hartlepool United ahead of Bradford City test. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Is this how Hartlepool United will line-up to face Bradford City with two changes from Tranmere Rovers draw in predicted XI

Hartlepool United are back at the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend when they welcome Bradford City.

By Joe Ramage
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:00 am

The Bantams were tipped to be one of the contenders in League Two this season and arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Paul Hartley’s side earned their second point of the season in a goalless draw in midweek against Tranmere Rovers as they look to capitalise on home advantage against the Bantams.

And here is how we think Pools could line-up.

1. Ben Killip

Killip will be looking to add to his second clean sheet of the season in midweek against Bradford City. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Jamie Sterry

The defender admitted it was two points dropped against Tranmere Rovers as Pools look for their first win of the season against the Bantams. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Rollin Menayese

Menayese enjoyed a strong night against Tranmere Rovers to help Pools to a clean sheet and is tipped to continue in defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Alex Lacey

Lacey completed the full 90 minutes against Tranmere Rovers despite a bout of illness but is expected to be fit for the visit of Bradford. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Tranmere RoversBradford CityLeague TwoPaul Hartley
