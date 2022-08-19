Is this how Hartlepool United will line-up to face Bradford City with two changes from Tranmere Rovers draw in predicted XI
Hartlepool United are back at the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend when they welcome Bradford City.
The Bantams were tipped to be one of the contenders in League Two this season and arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools still searching for their first win of the campaign.
Paul Hartley’s side earned their second point of the season in a goalless draw in midweek against Tranmere Rovers as they look to capitalise on home advantage against the Bantams.
And here is how we think Pools could line-up.
