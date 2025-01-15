Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United are bearing down on the National League play-off places.

Even if Pools don't sign anyone this month, then Lennie Lawrence looks to have a pretty strong squad at his disposal.

Of course, injuries and suspensions can change things in a heartbeat, but the likes of Adam Campbell, who is nearing a return following a groin problem, Mani Dieseruvwe, David Ferguson and Anthony Mancini - in other words, all players who struggled under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll - are starting to hit top form at just the right time.

An impressive run of five wins and five draws from Lawrence's 12 league games in charge has helped turn Pools from outsiders for relegation into genuine promotion contenders.

Burey scored three goals in seven appearances during an impressive loan spell with Pools back in 2021 and is set to become a free agent later this month. Picture by Getty Images.

Yet Pools will need to be as proactive as possible in their pursuit of the play-offs, and that could include adding to their squad.

While the January transfer window does not apply to National League clubs, it does have a knock-on effect on sides in the fifth division.

Some teams will be concerned with keeping hold of their prize assets - Gateshead have already lost frontman Owen Oseni to St Mirren and influential midfielder Callum Whelan to Carlisle, while impressive defender Ban Radclife was recalled from his loan by Derby County to sign for League One strugglers Crawley, reuniting with former Heed boss Rob Elliot.

For others, though, January is a time to strengthen ahead of the all-important run-in, with leaders York shelling out a rumoured £350,000 for Wigan striker Josh Stones, while Barnet welcomed Cheltenham goalkeeper Owen Evans and Boreham Wood frontman Lee Ndlovu last week.

For Pools, this month could be about a bit of both.

There might well be departures, some more consequential than others.

Lennie Lawrence admitted last Thursday that he could allow Kieran Wallace, who hasn't made a first team appearance this season, to leave on loan while Kazenga LuaLua and Matthew Bondswell are both out of contract at the end of this month.

There are some concerns surrounding the futures of prolific pair Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who have scored 17 of their side's 32 goals between them this season, after Lawrence confirmed that neither has put pen to paper on a new contract.

With six months left on their current deals, this should not come as a major surprise.

While the pair might well be looking around to see if there is any interest from the Football League, they're both just as likely to remain at the Prestige Group Stadium beyond this season; after all, Pools now look like a side genuinely capable of winning promotion back to League Two themselves.

Whatever happens, that saga seems set to rumble on.

If there is interest from higher up the pyramid, then teams might well want to wait until the summer, when they can complete deals without having to shell out a fee.

And if there isn't, then both Dieseruvwe and Grey are likely to commit their futures to Pools. All that's left to do now is sit and wait.

In the here and now, Pools looked a bit light in wide areas during their impressive New Year's Day win over in-form Oldham.

True, Luke Charman is set to return having missed the game through personal reasons, but Kazenga LuaLua's struggles for form and potential departure means Pools might look to add another winger to lighten the load on Charman, Grey and Mancini, who has been impressing from the flank in recent weeks despite not being a natural wideman.

If that's the case, then former Pools winger Tyler Burey seems like the perfect candidate.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three months at Carlisle, making 11 appearances in total, but is set to leave Brunton Park this weekend after the Cumbrians confirmed he would not be offered a new deal when his initial short-term contract runs out on January 18.

Under different circumstances, the prospect of signing a winger on the cusp of being released by League Two's bottom club might not seem all that appealing, but Pools fans know all about Burey.

The talented wideman enjoyed a successful loan spell in the North East at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, the season after Pools won promotion back to League Two under Dave Challinor.

Burey scored three goals in seven league appearances and might well have recorded even more impressive numbers had a serious injury not ruled him out for almost four months.

After returning to parent-club Millwall in January, Burey looked well-placed to establish himself as a regular in the Championship, scoring twice in 15 matches in the second half of the 21/22 season before making 26 appearances the following campaign.

Since then, things have not turned out as the promising winger might have hoped.

An unusual move to the Danish Superliga with Odense Boldklub didn't work out, while an unsuccessful stint back in England with Oxford United led to question marks being raised about his attitude.

But perhaps Burey, who was hailed as a hero during the halcyon days in 2021 when Pools looked set to reestablish themselves as a force in the Football League, needs to be at a place where he feels comfortable and, crucially, wanted.

When Pools last won promotion from this level under Challinor in 2021, one of the things the club - and the popular former manager in particular - did so well was to use the loan market to strengthen an already formidable squad.

In recent seasons, however, Pools have looked to bring in loans to fight fires.

Last term, the club made 14 loan signings following a disappointing summer of recruitment under then-manager John Askey and enigmatic sporting director Darren Kelly, few of which proved particularly productive.

To an extent, the club's hand was forced and Pools were in dire need of bolstering their ranks in a number of positions - who could forget the almost total absence of centre-halves prior to Christmas - but some of the new signings seemed panicked, while the conditions didn't make it easy for the arrivals, especially the younger players, to settle.

Under Challinor, though, Pools made several loan signings to build on strong foundations.

The likes of Luke Armstrong, Lewis Cass and Richie Bennett all proved excellent additions to a competitive group as Pools won promotion back to the Football League.

This season, the current Pools squad shares more similarities with Challinor's group than the chaotic set of players assembled under Askey.

That means the club has the chance to recruit from a position of strength, rather than one of weakness and, to be frank, desperation and panic.

Burey could be just the man, then, the missing piece to the Pools promotion puzzle.

Given Lawrence's options out wide, he would not necessarily be under pressure to make an instant impact or arrive in the condition to start week in, week out.

Rather, his return would bolster the ranks and add competition as Pools plot their route towards the play-offs.

Things haven't worked out for Burey in recent years but he remains a player with considerable potential.

At just 24, he still has lots of time to develop while his pace and running power should appeal to Lawrence, who likes his side to attack with speed and intent.

Would it be a risk? Perhaps, given Burey's chequered recent past. But Pools are in a strong enough position that it might well be one worth taking.