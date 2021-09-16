'It is a huge club with great history and even better fans' - Hartlepool United sign ex-Chesterfield and Burton Albion striker Mike Fondop

Pools have added two new forward options to the squad ahead of the weekend trip to Oldham Athletic, ex-Sunderland and Gateshead forward Jordan Cook and former Burton Albion striker Fondop.

Both have signed permanent deals at The Vic, though the length of the deals have not been revealed. It is understood South Shields had also been interested in Cook.

Fondop, who stands at 6ft 3”, started his career with Billericay Town and he also featured for Halifax Town, Wrexham, Maidenhead, Chesterfield, Aldershot and most recently Burton Albion.

Mike Fondop has signed for Hartlepool United. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images).

Boss Dave Challinor said: “We’ve been looking to add in forward areas.

"Both players have been training with us and it’s great to be able to add them to the squad.

"They’re different to what we have and most importantly their experience will undoubtedly allow us to mix things up at the top end of the pitch.

“Without question we need to add presence and goals to the team and both Jordan and Mike have shown a capacity to be able to do this. We hope they’ll hit the ground running and add to what had been a good start for us.”

Fondop added: “I am delighted to sign for the club. It is a huge club with great history and even better fans.

"I have trained a few times with Dave Challinor and his side and they are great to work with. I can’t wait to get started.”

He will wear No36 and is available for Oldham away, subject to EFL clearance.

Cook, 31, has been training with the Pools squad for a couple of weeks and has now signed a deal at The Vic.

The ex-Sunderland youth, who left Gateshead in the summer, has also had spells at Charlton Athletic, Walsall, Luton Town and Grimsby Town.

He will wear the No19 shirt.

He added: “I am delighted to finally get this done. I have been training with the squad for a few weeks and it is a great bunch of lads. There is a lot of potential with this squad and I am looking forward to being a part of it.”

