'It was an easy decision': Ryan Donaldson reveals why he has committed his future to Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United skipper Ryan Donaldson admits it was an 'easy decision' to commit his future to the club - and has hailed manager Craig Hignett.

The former Newcastle United youngster has become the fourth player to commit his future to Pools - following in the footsteps of Myles Anderson, Gavan Holohan and Nicke Kabamba.

And Donaldson admits he didn't have to ponder too much over the offer of fresh terms as the midfielder feels he and the club are a perfect fit.

“I made it clear at the end of last season that I wanted to stay and I am delighted to get it done,” said Donaldson, speaking to the club's official website.

“I feel really settled here. When you’re out of contract there is always that feeling about going somewhere else and having to start again – that can be nice sometimes but it can be hard if you’re enjoying it where you are.

“I would say I have enjoyed it here more than anywhere, especially since January, so it was an easy decision – if Hartlepool wanted me to stay then I knew I would stay, I didn’t really want to look anywhere else.

“I feel like I have a lot of responsibility here, a good place in the squad, I get on with everyone; it’s a great place to be and I am at the stage of my career where I want to be settled so this club is perfect for me.”

And part of why the club feels right for Donaldson is the impact had by manager Hignett.

The Pools boss engineered plenty of positive change following his appointment and his captain has hailed the impact he has made - believing it has led to the club's best performances while in the National League.

“It felt like a different club when the gaffer came in," he added.

"It freed everyone up a bit and it was probably the best we’ve played over a long period during my two years here so I didn’t want the season to end."