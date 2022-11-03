There was some surprise when the long-serving defender departed the Suit Direct Stadium last summer after helping Pools preserve their League Two status last season. However, his second stint with the club came to an end when he accepted an offer to join the ambitious Mariners.

Now working under Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips, Liddle is helping South Shields in their push for promotion into the National League North - but they have also enjoyed progress in the FA Cup by reaching the first round for only the second time in their history.

Liddle admitted it was ‘tough’ to leave Pools but has been enthused by the progression shown during the early months of his spell on South Tyneside.

Former Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle.

He told The Mail: “I didn’t have my heart on leaving Hartlepool at the time. I was out of contract, I’d been offered a new deal but I had a call to come and look around South Shields.

“I knew from a team-mate at Pools, Jamie Sterry, what the club was about and how big the ambitions were. I thought there was no harm in having a chat and coming here, to be met by the manager, assistant manager and chairman, that meant a lot.

“It was tough to leave Pools, it really was, but everything fell into place here at South Shields and seeing just how ambitious they are to get to where they want to be. It probably does justify the decision to come here but the main ambition of the season is to get promoted and to do it as quickly as we can.

“We know days like Saturday are massive for the football club and the town itself. The club got to the first round a couple of years ago, but Covid was rife and there were no supporters at the game. To get there again, to play the game in front of what will be a packed stadium, in front of the television cameras, it’s a great occasion for everyone involved.”

