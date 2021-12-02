Sweeney ended his spell as interim manager with a stellar performance from his side over Sheffield Wednesday.

He will now take a back seat from first team managerial duties following a challenging month for both him and the club who finally appointed Graeme Lee this week.

Fans gave Sweeney a rapturous send off, who will all be keen for the 38-year-old to stay.

Antony Sweeney has aspirations of his own after final game as interim manager of Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“I’ve got aspirations of going in a certain direction,” Sweeney told The Mail.

“It’s tough for the football club because they have their own vision. They're going to unveil that vision, how quickly that happens will remain to be seen.

“They’ve indicated certain ideas they see me in and they’re all the discussions that need to be had because it’s been too hard.

“The powers that be have been trying to recruit a management team. I’ve been at my maximum trying to produce a team that gets results.

Graeme Lee was appointed new manager of Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“People have got to be put into positions where they can contribute and they can excel in them positions so they'll be discussions that will be had.”

Sweeney added: “I think I’ve had 20 years association with the club but I'll be honest, I've felt the pressure of trying to get results.

“All my family and friends are Hartlepool United fans so everyone you bump into wants to know what’s going on. So I've felt the pressure to try and deliver.

“But it means a great deal. The football club have been good to me but I’d also like to think I’ve contributed when I could as a player and stepping up now [as a manager].”

Sweeney has offered his full backing to both Lee and Nelson.

“The club is in good hands,” he said.

“I know them both personally as friends and I know them both professionally. I know what they're like as characters and I know they’re diligent.

“There is no recipe for success, or no guarantees, but what I do know is it won't be for the want of trying.

“We’ve got to back them. The fans have got to back them, which I’m sure they will, and the club have got to back them because it’s an important time.”

