Jack Hunter: Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence pleased with midfielder after he makes first start in over two months
The 27-year-old played 75 minutes as Pools won away from home for the first time since September.
Hunter made 77 National League appearances across two seasons with Halifax but picked up an injury in pre-season after signing for Pools this summer.
The former Newcastle and Gateshead man made eight appearances at the start of the campaign but was sidelined following the defeat to Ebbsfleet on September 14.
Initially expected to be out until around Christmas, Hunter returned to fitness much quicker than anticipated and got through a little over 20 minutes from the bench in last Saturday's goalless draw with Eastleigh.
He was back in from the start at the weekend as the versatile Nathan Sheron slotted in at right-back as Pools looked to cope without the suspended Dan Dodds.
Hunter was full of running as Pools produced a superb performance to edge a thrilling contest and Lawrence was pleased with the tireless midfielder on his return.
"He's been out for a long time and I thought he did well to do as well as he did for that long," he said.
"I want him available and I didn't want him breaking down in the last 10 or 15 minutes.
"He's got legs and he's got know-how, I thought he did well and we're pleased to have him back."
