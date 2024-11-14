"A lot of the changes have been little tweaks, but they've made a big difference to the team.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United midfielder Jack Hunter has hailed the "calming influence" of new boss Lennie Lawrence.

Hunter is set to return to the squad this weekend having missed the last two months following a knee injury.

The metronomic midfielder signed for Pools in the summer after a successful spell at Halifax, helping the Shaymen lift the FA Trophy and reach the National League play-offs.

The 27-year-old scored on his debut but received a costly red card three weeks later when he was sent off with his side 2-0 up at Woking, a game Pools would go on to lose 3-2.

Even so, Hunter, who came through the ranks at Newcastle and won the National League North title with Gateshead, made a favourable impression during his first eight appearances at Pools and has been missed since sustaining an injury to his knee.

During the two months he has been sidelined, Pools have slid down the National League table, been dumped out of the FA Cup and replaced straight-talking manager Darren Sarll with veteran Lennie Lawrence.

Since taking charge, Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have been in the dugout for more than 1,000 games, has led Pools to two wins, a draw and a defeat.

There have been plenty of positive signs for Pools, who have looked more organised out of possession and more threatening in attacking areas.

And Hunter, who is hoping to be in the matchday squad for this weekend's visit of out of sorts Eastleigh, who are winless in their last eight, hailed the calming influence and simple messaging of Lawrence.

"Lennie's just got a calming influence," he said.

"I think things were very stressful at one point and he's come in and calmed us all down.

"People have been able to have a clear mind about what we want to do when we go out on the pitch and I think that's important for this group.

"Lennie's been there and seen it all, so when he's talking we all sit up and listen - we've got so much respect for him.

"A lot of the changes have been little tweaks, but they've made a big difference to the team.

"Lennie knows that it hasn't been good enough but I think he sees the potential in us as a group of players.

"He's made a point of getting people's confidence back up and the new staff (Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton) have been brilliant as well. They're proper coaches, it's everything we need."