"Obviously Nicky's a lot more experienced than me and I'm always trying to take little pointers off him.

Hartlepool United midfielder Jack Hunter has hailed the influence of veteran Nicky Featherstone.

Hunter, who has missed the last two months following a knee injury, is set to return to the Pools squad ahead of this weekend's visit of out of sorts Eastleigh.

The 27-year-old signed from Halifax this summer and scored the winner on his Pools debut on the opening day of the new campaign at Yeovil.

Hunter, who was an integral part of the Halifax side that reached the National League play-offs last season, continued to impress for his new side and produced a man of the match performance as 10-man Pools secured a goalless draw against Southend.

Hunter is set to return to the squad earlier than expected after recovering from a knee injury.

However, the midfielder cost his side later in August after being sent off when Pools were 2-0 up and cruising against Woking - despite a staunch rearguard action, Pools conceded in the 92nd minute to lose 3-2.

Hunter, who helped Gateshead win the National League North title under former Pools stalwart Ben Clark, featured three times after returning from suspension but has been out of action since the disappointing defeat at Ebbsfleet on September 14.

Back much earlier than anticipated and raring to go, Hunter confirmed he had actually been suffering with an injury he sustained in pre-season but had played through the pain in the opening month of the new campaign.

Now back in contention, the former Newcastle man will have his work cut out if he's to displace veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone in the side.

Not for the first time, Featherstone, who turned 36 in September, was written off by sections of the fanbase this summer after Darren Sarll embarked on a complete overhaul in the engine room, releasing regular starters Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke and signing Hunter, Nathan Sheron, Greg Slogett and Darren Robinson.

Featherstone, the club's fourth highest appearance maker of all time, signed a new player-coach deal and was expected to spend more time in the dugout than out on the pitch.

However, Featherstone has once again proven his doubters wrong and has been instrumental to Pools this season, featuring in almost all of his side's matches and forming a strong partnership with the impressive Nathan Sheron.

While the excellent Sheron has been the only ever-present for Pools, Hunter's injury, Greg Sloggett's struggle for form and Darren Robinson's return to Derby have left Pools a little light in the engine room.

That means Hunter's return comes at the perfect time, with Lennie Lawrence once again being able to choose between four central-midfielders.

And although Featherstone might be a rival for Hunter's spot in the XI, the returning midfielder has hailed the veteran's influence on the side - both on and off the pitch.

"He's been great," he said.

"Obviously Nicky's a lot more experienced than me and I'm always trying to take little pointers off him.

"I've come up against Nicky in the past and so I know what he's like, I'm looking to learn from him all the time.

"He's helping with the coaching now and that'll only benefit me and all the rest of the midfielders going forward.

"It's an absolute pleasure to play with him."