Hartlepool United midfielder Jack Hunter is still confident Pools can compete for the play-offs ahead of his return from injury this weekend.

The 27-year-old has missed the last two months with a knee injury but has recovered much earlier than expected and is set to be involved in Saturday's visit of out of sorts Eastleigh, who are winless in their last eight games.

After scoring on his Pools debut, Hunter made another seven appearances, impressing despite receiving a costly red card in the defeat to Woking when his side were two goals to the good, but has not featured since the trip to Ebbsfleet on September 14.

During that time, Pools have slid down the National League table, been dumped out of the FA Cup and replaced outspoken manager Darren Sarll with veteran Lennie Lawrence.

Hunter remains confident Pools can push for the National League play-offs despite a disappointing start to the campaign.

Since Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have been in the dugout for more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, has taken charge Pools have shown plenty of signs of improvement and there is a hope that a talented squad can start looking up the table.

However, a four game unbeaten run came to an end last weekend when Pools were thumped 5-3 by National League leaders York.

With many of the sides around and above them winning, the gap between 16th placed Pools and the play-offs widened to seven points.

The hope is that Pools can come through a tough run of games between now and the new year still within striking distance of the top seven.

To do so, their next two home games against out of form Eastleigh and relegation-threatened Fylde are likely to be crucial, with Pools probably needing to win both before clashing with promotion-chasers Gateshead, Barnet, Yeovil and Oldham.

Hunter, who helped Gateshead to the National League North title in 2022 and was a regular as Halifax reached the play-offs last season, remains hopeful about his new side's chances of crashing the promotion party in the second half of the campaign.

"Definitely, that's why we're all here," he said.

"In this league, if you can put a run of wins together you can go up the table pretty quickly.

"It's down to us as a group of players to do that and get up there.

"I've done it before at other clubs and I know that it's possible when I look around the changing room and see some of the talent in this group."