Sterry makes his first appearance since December’s defeat to Mansfield Town as he replaces Reghan Tumilty.

And it is part of a new-look defence for Hartlepool as Peter Hartley makes his second debut for the club at centre-back alongside fellow January signing Edon Pruti who arrived from Brentford B last week.

Hartley is making his first appearance for Hartlepool since August 2013 – coincidentally against this afternoon’s visitors to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Jamie Sterry returns for Hartlepool United to face Rochdale. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Curle sticks with three in attack as Joe Grey and Jack Hamilton flank Josh Umerah with Nicky Featherstone and Matt Dolan anchoring the midfield.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to take on Rochdale:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Dodds, Hartley, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Dolan, Grey, Hamilton, Umerah