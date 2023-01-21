Jamie Sterry returns for Hartlepool United as Keith Curle hands out two debuts to face Rochdale
Jamie Sterry is one of three changes for Hartlepool United to face Rochdale as Keith Curle hands out two debuts.
Sterry makes his first appearance since December’s defeat to Mansfield Town as he replaces Reghan Tumilty.
And it is part of a new-look defence for Hartlepool as Peter Hartley makes his second debut for the club at centre-back alongside fellow January signing Edon Pruti who arrived from Brentford B last week.
Hartley is making his first appearance for Hartlepool since August 2013 – coincidentally against this afternoon’s visitors to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Curle sticks with three in attack as Joe Grey and Jack Hamilton flank Josh Umerah with Nicky Featherstone and Matt Dolan anchoring the midfield.
And here is how Pools line-up in full to take on Rochdale:
Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Dodds, Hartley, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Dolan, Grey, Hamilton, Umerah
Subs: Boyes, Tumilty, Menayese, Niang, Sylla, McDonald, Hastie