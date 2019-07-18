Jason Kennedy opens up on his 'easy' Hartlepool United decision
Jason Kennedy insists it was an ‘easy’ decision to sign for Hartlepool United.
After spending the past month on trial at Pools, the midfielder has put pen to paper to agree a permanent deal.
He has caught the eye in pre-season, impressing in the friendly fixtures he has played.
Kennedy told the club website: “It’s a bit of a relief obviously, going into pre-season without a club and I’m glad I’ve earned my contract and I’m really looking forward to it now. It’s been a great time.
“The lads have been brilliant since I came in. I knew quite a few of them from playing with them and against them which really helped me settle in quite quickly so it was a really good set-up to come into.
“The whole club has been impressive since I’ve been here. The management, the team, the whole set-up has been brilliant. The training ground and facilities are all there and hopefully that will help us progress and do well this season.
“It was an easy decision. I came here on trial to earn a contract and I wanted to be here. Obviously with the lads and where it is location-wise, I wanted to do well and now I want to push on and do well.
“I like to work hard, do my bit for the team and keep hold of the ball. I’ve been known to pop up with a few goals so hopefully I can do that this season as well.”