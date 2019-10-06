Jeff Stelling, Jason Kennedy, Hartlepool United players and fans react to last-minute win over Yeovil Town

It was agony to ecstasy for Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Saturday as they clinched a last-minute win over Yeovil Town.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 07:00 am
Updated Sunday, 6th October 2019, 07:00 am
Hartlepool United's Fraser Kerr celebrates after Jason Kennedy scored their second goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Jason Kennedy’s 92nd minute strike came less than two minutes after Yeovil Town’s equaliser from Rhys Murphy as Pools looked to be heading for another 1-1 draw.

The 2-1 win ended a run of five games without a win and saw Hartlepool climb up just one place to 15th in the National League table but now only four points off a play-off place.

