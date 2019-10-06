Jeff Stelling, Jason Kennedy, Hartlepool United players and fans react to last-minute win over Yeovil Town
It was agony to ecstasy for Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Saturday as they clinched a last-minute win over Yeovil Town.
Jason Kennedy’s 92nd minute strike came less than two minutes after Yeovil Town’s equaliser from Rhys Murphy as Pools looked to be heading for another 1-1 draw.
The 2-1 win ended a run of five games without a win and saw Hartlepool climb up just one place to 15th in the National League table but now only four points off a play-off place.
See how the Hartlepool United players and fans reacted to the dramatic win by scrolling through their tweets below...