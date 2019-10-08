Jeff Stelling's amazing response to Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett's touchline ban – fan reaction
Craig Hignett will serve a two-game touchline ban after being found guilty of misconduct following his dismissal in the 2-0 defeat to Dover Athletic.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 12:07 pm
Hignett was shown a red card following a series of questionable refereeing decisions during the match which led to him hitting out at the fourth official and referee.
The Pools boss attended a Football Association hearing at Wembley on Monday and accepted his misconduct charges after deliberation regarding the nature of his verbal exchange with the match officials. He will serve the first of his two game ban at Stockport County on Wednesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).
