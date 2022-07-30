Grey, who signed a new three-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium earlier this summer, has been a regular feature in Hartley’s pre-season plans as part of Pools’ attack.

But the youngster will miss the opening game of the season with Walsall with the 19-year-old not involved in Hartley’s squad.

Pools name six subs for the first game of the season with new signing Mikael Ndjoli another name missing from Hartley’s teamsheet.

Joe Grey misses Hartlepool United's season opener against Walsall. Picture by Martin Swinney

Ndjoli came off the bench in the pre-season draw with Sunderland earlier this week but, like Grey, misses out this afternoon.

Hartley, who is set for his first game as a manager in English football, has handed out eight debuts in his side with full-back Reghan Tumilty and centre-back’s Euan Murray and Alex Lacey.

Callum Cooke and Mouhamed Niang join captain Nicky Featherstone in midfield as Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor, and former Rangers winger Jake Hastie form part of a front three alongside Josh Umerah.

Kyle Letheren, Brody Paterson and Jack Hamilton could also make their debuts should they feature from the bench.

Full-back Jamie Sterry is fit enough to be included on the bench having missed the majority of pre-season through injury while Marcus Carver misses out as expected with Rollin Menayese unable to feature against his parent club.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson, Featherstone, Niang, Cooke, Taylor, Hastie, Umerah