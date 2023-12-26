News you can trust since 1877
Joe Grey set for milestone Hartlepool United appearance against Oldham Athletic

Joe Grey is set to make his 100th appearance for Hartlepool United in Boxing Day’s National League meeting with Oldham Athletic but admits it won’t be an occasion to remember unless they pick up a result.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Hartlepool’s form in the National League continues to escape them after a whirlwind fixture against Wealdstone at the weekend in which they came from 3-0 behind to claim a point in a remarkable 4-4 draw.

Grey was on target to help Pools get back into that game at Grosvenor Vale with his fourth goal of the season as he surpassed his best total to date in blue and white. The young forward agreed a three-year deal to remain with the club last summer with many having been high on Grey’s potential for a number of years as he begins to repay that faith shown in him.

The young forward has been a regular for Pools this season – something which he believes is allowing him to develop further – having already enjoyed a number of special moments with the club such as his goal in the FA Cup third round victory over Blackpool in 2022.

Joe Grey is in line to make his 100th Hartlepool United appearance. Picture by FRANK REID
But should Grey mark his milestone appearance this afternoon, he has suggested it will mean nothing unless Pools can come away with all three points against the Latics.

"It would be great to make 100 appearances for this great club,” he said. “But we’ve got to make it a win. It’s no fun having 100 appearances and then on that appearance you don’t get a win.

"Every year I’ve been here I feel like I’ve been improving and getting more experience. I’ve got to give the gaffer something to trust me with and keep producing on the pitch and if I do that hopefully it will help the team go a long way.

“I’ve had great times here and I want to keep having more good times here so hopefully this season we can get on a run and get into the play-offs and then you never know.

“We need to give the fans more,” he added. “They deserve more. We’re in the bottom half and it’s just not good enough for them. We will get there because we’re scoring goals, but they deserve more at this moment in time.”

