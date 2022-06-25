Teenager Grey enjoyed a breakout season with Pools last year making 37 appearances for the first team to take his total, already, to a half century for the club.

And the youngster has been rewarded for his efforts, having scored four goals last season including a memorable winner against Championship side Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup, by agreeing a new three-year deal to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium.

While the club exercised its right for an optional year on Grey’s contract at the end of the season, The Mail understands it was always the intention for both club and player to reach a long-term agreement.

Joe Grey agreed a new three-year deal with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

That deal was held up slightly after the sacking of Graeme Lee before the final game of the season but following talks with new manager Paul Hartley, Grey has been left impressed with the ideas in place for the club moving forward.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new long-term contract with Pools,” said Grey.

“I’m looking forward to pushing on under Paul and Gordon and enjoying a successful season individually and as a team.

“When I met with the manager I was really impressed with the vision and how he wants to take the club and players forward.

Joe Grey enjoyed a breakout season with Hartlepool United in 2021/22. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’ve got a good group of lads to push on and I’m excited for the new season to start.”

And Hartley himself is pleased to have ensured Grey’s long-term future having done his homework on the youngster prior to sealing negotiations.

“We know the talent he has at such a young age and he has a lot of potential to go further,” said Hartley.

“There aren’t many 18-19-years-old’s playing regular league football and scoring key goals in big games.

“We are looking forward to working with Joe over the next few years and continuing his development.”

But Grey’s new deal represents more than just being able to tie an exciting prospect and, at this stage, a key player for Pools down.

With a three-year deal this may see the changing from short-term contracts by Pools which has handcuffed them in recent years as demonstrated in Luke Molyneux’s exit.

Molyneux joined Pools’ League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers having failed to agree terms over a new deal, and his one-year contract expiring, which highlights the dangers of short-term deals.

Pools had a number of players whose deals were expiring this summer having lived in a year-to-year strategy owing to their non-league status and subsequent short summer turnaround last year following promotion.

The key for Hartley now is to amend that approach by offering longer term contracts to players which will in turn help provide the club with some stability as they look to progress up the League Two table.

And in Grey, they have made an astute start in that process.

Grey has drawn plenty of attention over the last 12 months, with North East neighbours Sunderland having being long-term admirers of the forward dating back to his first professional deal with Pools back in 2020.