Joe Nicholson's Championship power rankings: Frustrations for Leeds and Derby County as newcomers make fast start
Middlesbrough endured a frustrating afternoon against Brentford on Saturday, as Jonathan Woodgate suffered his first competitive defeat as Boro boss.
By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 16:59
The Teessiders have now picked up one point in their opening two games and, while it’s too early to take that much notice of the table, it’s worth taking a look at some early performances. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson runs through the best and worst displays in his weekly Championship power rankings, scroll down and flick through our gallery to see them.