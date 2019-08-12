Mateusz Klich of Leeds United battles for the ball with Matthew Cash of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Joe Nicholson's Championship power rankings: Frustrations for Leeds and Derby County as newcomers make fast start

Middlesbrough endured a frustrating afternoon against Brentford on Saturday, as Jonathan Woodgate suffered his first competitive defeat as Boro boss.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 16:59

The Teessiders have now picked up one point in their opening two games and, while it’s too early to take that much notice of the table, it’s worth taking a look at some early performances. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson runs through the best and worst displays in his weekly Championship power rankings, scroll down and flick through our gallery to see them.

1. 24. Blackburn (-9)

Tony Mowbray's side left empty handed following a tough away trip to Fulham. Rovers put up a decent fight, though, and almost equalised in the second half before Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed a 2-0 win for the hosts.

2. 23. Stoke (-4)

The Potters' relegation hangover is seeping into this campaign after two defeats on the bounce. A Tom Ince cracker wasn't enough to salvage a point at Charlton who ran out 3-1 winners at the Valley.

3. 22. Reading (+2)

Up two places due to goal difference but still winless after two games. The Royals signed 10 new players this summer but couldn't stage a late comeback against Hull City, losing 2-1.

4. 21. Bristol City (+2)

On the board after a late equaliser from new signing Tommy Rowe at Birmingham. Will be expected to challenge for a top-six spot this season.

