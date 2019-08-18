Forward Ashley Fletcher has made an impressive start to the season.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough FC power rankings: Who holds No 1 spot after Blackburn defeat

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough side who have picked up just one point in their opening three Championship fixtures – but which players have impressed so far?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 11:02

To keep track of Boro’s mist influential performers this season, we’ve compiled a power ranking leaderboard adding together the player rating scores dished out by our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson for Championship games. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see them.

1. 15. Anfernee Dijksteel

4 points - The right-back has played just one league game for Boro this term.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. 13. George Friend

5 points - Made his first Championship appearance of the season against Blackburn.

Photo: Tony Marshall

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. 13. Marcus Tavernier

5 points - Has made one league appearance off the bench this term.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. 12. Marcus Browne

10 points - Still awaiting his first league start since his arrival from West Ham.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4