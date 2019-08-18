Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough FC power rankings: Who holds No 1 spot after Blackburn defeat
It’s been a difficult start to the season for Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough side who have picked up just one point in their opening three Championship fixtures – but which players have impressed so far?
To keep track of Boro’s mist influential performers this season, we’ve compiled a power ranking leaderboard adding together the player rating scores dished out by our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson for Championship games. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see them.