Isaiah Jones.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Boro winger steals the show in Sunderland win

Middlesbrough Under-23s came from behind to beat North East rivals Sunderland at Eppleton CW, Hetton, but who stood out for Graeme Lee’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 18:31 pm

Two penalties from Stephen Walker and a close-range finish from substitute Rumarn Burrell gave the Teessiders all three points in the Premier League 2, Division 2 clash. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson was at the match and has dished out his player ratings. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed:

1. Harry Flatters - 6

Didn’t have many saves to make but showed good distribution when passing or throwing the ball to his team-mates. 6

2. Daniel Dodds - 6

Made a couple of forays forward from right-back but Sunderland were pretty solid on that side with new signing Laurens De Bock filling in. 6

3. Nathan Wood - 6

Aggressive when stepping out of defence to make challenges. Was a vocal presence. Perhaps fortunate not to be booked though. 6

4. Nathan Dale - 5

Made a desperate challenge to concede the penalty. Didn’t get distracted by it though and got on with his job. 5

