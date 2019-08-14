Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede struggled to make an impact against Crewe.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Five players get 4s against Crewe as few come away with credit

Middlesbrough endured a night to forget as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage by League Two side Crewe – but did anyone come away with any credit?

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 07:00

While many of Boro’s fringe players missed their opportunities in a terrible display at the Riverside, there were a few who stood out. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Aynsley Pears - 5

Didn’t have many saves to make but was unable to stop Crewe’s quick-fire double before half-time. Would be harsh to blame him though. 5

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 4

Received the ball in some promising areas but didn’t do much with it. Turned his back for Crewe’s second goal and left gaps at the back. 4

3. Nathan Wood - 6

Looked assured on the ball and was one of the few positives for Boro in a poor display. 6

4. George Friend - 6

Lacked options in front of him when he received the ball at the back. Crunched into a few challenges in defence. 6

