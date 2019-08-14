Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Five players get 4s against Crewe as few come away with credit
Middlesbrough endured a night to forget as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage by League Two side Crewe – but did anyone come away with any credit?
By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 07:00
While many of Boro’s fringe players missed their opportunities in a terrible display at the Riverside, there were a few who stood out. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.