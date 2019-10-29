Marc Bola assisted two goals for Boro's under-23 side against Newcastle.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: How three first-team players fared in Newcastle draw

Middlesbrough Under-23s couldn’t hold onto a two-goal lead against Newcastle on Monday night – but how did their players fare at Whitley Park?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 7:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 8:40 am

First-team trio Marcus Browne, Marc Bola and Anfernee Dijksteel all played for the Teessiders, after late strikes from Newcastle’s Jack Young and Oisin McEntte cancelled out goals from Stephen Walker and Ben Liddle. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings from the match – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see them.

1. Zach Hemming - 6

Made a fine save to deny Sangare who went through one on one in the second half. Spilled a late cross which led to Newcastle's equaliser. 6

Photo: JPI Media

2. Nathan Wood - 6

Vocal at the back but was caught out of position a couple of times in the second half. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Nick Hood - 6

Looked solid in the first half but was a little hesitant in the second as Newcastle piled on the pressure. 6

Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

4. Nathan Dale - 7

Produced a couple of excellent switches in the first half and looked comfortable with the ball. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

