Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Lots of 3s and 4s after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Middlesbrough were thumped 4-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium after a shambolic first-half display from Jonathan Woodgate’s side – but did anyone come away with any credit?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 19:56 pm

An own goal from Boro’s Adam Clayton opened the scoring before Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher put the game beyond Boro’s grasp. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match, scroll down and flick though our gallery to see how each player fared.

1. Darren Randolph - 4

Made a decent save late on to keep the score down. Was left exposed but didn’t exactly command his area. 4

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 4

Struggled to deal with the pace and tricky of Kadeem Harris on Wednesday’s left as the visitors continuously delivered crosses into the Boro box. 4

3. Ryan Shotton - 5

The visitors targeted Fry in the air early on. Shotton at least made a few forays forward after switching to left-back after the break. 5

4. Dael Fry - 3

Clearly caught out for two of the goals as he struggled against Wednesday’s towering frontmen Steven Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu. 3

