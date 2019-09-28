Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Lots of 3s and 4s after Sheffield Wednesday defeat
Middlesbrough were thumped 4-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium after a shambolic first-half display from Jonathan Woodgate’s side – but did anyone come away with any credit?
An own goal from Boro’s Adam Clayton opened the scoring before Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher put the game beyond Boro’s grasp. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match, scroll down and flick though our gallery to see how each player fared.