Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Lots of 4s and 5s for Boro players in Blackburn defeat

Middlesbrough are still searching for their first win of the season after a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn – but how did Boro’s players perform at Ewood Park?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 08:50

Blackburn took the lead midway through the first half when Danny Graham won a penalty for Rovers and converted from the spot. Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings for the visitors. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Darren Randolph - 6

Sent the wrong way for the penalty. Made an excellent save late on to prevent Rovers doubling their lead. 6

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 4

Made a clumsy mistake for the penalty which proved costly. Didn’t look totally convincing at right-back. 4

3. Daniel Ayala - 6

Solid at the back when Boro faced a barrage of crosses into the penalty area. 6

4. Ryan Shotton - 6

Made some important blocks when his side were under the cosh. 6

