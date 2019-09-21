Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: One Boro player stands out in 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City
Middlesbrough suffered their third Championship defeat of the season after losing 1-0 to Cardiff City away from home – but did anyone stand out for the visitors in the Welsh capital?
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 21:04 pm
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match at the Cardiff City Stadium, with some mixed marks for the Teessiders. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player performed for Jonathan Woodgate’s team against the Bluebirds: