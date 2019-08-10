Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Three 7s for Jonathan Woodgate's side despite Brentford defeat
Middlesbrough suffered their first defeat of the season despite some positive displays against Brentford at the Riverside – but who stood out for the hosts against the Bees?
By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 20:22
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the game, after Brentford striker Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the match early in the second half. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders: