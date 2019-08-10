Ashley Fletcher impressed against Brentford.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Three 7s for Jonathan Woodgate's side despite Brentford defeat

Middlesbrough suffered their first defeat of the season despite some positive displays against Brentford at the Riverside – but who stood out for the hosts against the Bees?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 20:22

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the game, after Brentford striker Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the match early in the second half. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders:

1. Darren Randolph - 6

Was left exposed for the goal. Little to do in the first half. 6

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Jonny Howson - 7

Another solid display at right-back. Plugged the gaps when Boro were caught on the counter attack. 7

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Daniel Ayala - 6

Assured in the first-half but missed a challenge during the build-up to Brentford’s goal. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ryan Shotton - 5

Dived in on a couple of occasions which left Boro in trouble. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4