Darren Randolph

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Three Boro men earn 8s after Reading win

Middlesbrough recorded their second win of the season after a 1-0 win over Reading at the Riverside – but who stood out for Jonathan Woodgate’s side against the Royals?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 08:36 am

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match, after a second-half free-kick from Marvin Johnson handed the Teessiders all three points on home turf. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each Boro player performed on the day:

1. Darren Randolph - 8

Made a couple of excellent saves to earn his side all three points, especially one from a corner late on. 8

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 6

Provided an outlet from right-back in the first half and put a couple of good crosses into the penalty area. 6

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Dael Fry - 7

Made several important blocks and tackles at the back as he captained the side for the second match running. 7

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ryan Shotton - 8

A leading figure in Boro’s backline, consistently heading balls away and clearing the danger. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4