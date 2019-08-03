Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in dramatic Luton draw
Middlesbrough began the new Championship season with an action-packed 3-3 draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road – but who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders?
By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 07:00
Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his marks following the match, which also saw Jonathan Woodgate take charge of his first competitive fixture as Boro’s head coach. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player performed for the visitors on an eventful evening.