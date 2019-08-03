Lewis Wing celebrates his goal against Luton.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in dramatic Luton draw

Middlesbrough began the new Championship season with an action-packed 3-3 draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road – but who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 07:00

Our Middlesbrough writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his marks following the match, which also saw Jonathan Woodgate take charge of his first competitive fixture as Boro’s head coach. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player performed for the visitors on an eventful evening.

1. Darren Randolph - 6

Hesitant from the corner which led to Luton’s second goal but made a crucial stop to deny Collins late on. 6

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Made some important blocks and interceptions at right-back when Boro were under the cosh in the first half. 6

3. Daniel Ayala - 5

Some decent headed clearances but was given a stern test by the imposing James Collins. 5

4. Ryan Shotton - 4

A difficult evening as Boro left gaps at the back by pushing forward. Lost out in the build-up to Luton’s late equaliser. 4

