BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Middlesborough celebrate their opening goal (own goal) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate on August 31, 2019 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough ratings: Two Boro players earn 8s in Bristol City draw

Middlesbrough played out an action-packed 2-2 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon – but who shone and who struggled for the visitors?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 07:52

After Kasey Palmer's opener, a Taylor Moore own goal and Britt Assombalonga finish put Boro 2-1 up before Tommy Rowe’s late equaliser for City. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has handed out his player ratings following the match. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Darren Randolph - 7

Made two fines stops to deny Benick Afobe either side of half-time. 7

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 6

Looked better going forward in the first half but couldn’t prevent City’s late equaliser down his flank. 6

3. Dael Fry - 6

Captained the side on his comeback from injury. Showed his quality but lost his man for City's late equaliser. 6

4. Ryan Shotton - 6

Almost netted a late winner in stoppage-time. Made some important blocks in the first half. 6

