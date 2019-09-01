Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough ratings: Two Boro players earn 8s in Bristol City draw
Middlesbrough played out an action-packed 2-2 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon – but who shone and who struggled for the visitors?
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 07:52
After Kasey Palmer's opener, a Taylor Moore own goal and Britt Assombalonga finish put Boro 2-1 up before Tommy Rowe’s late equaliser for City. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has handed out his player ratings following the match. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.