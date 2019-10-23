Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Huddersfield Town - with ONE change following West Brom defeat

Middlesbrough will hope to end a run of five games without a win when they make the trip to Huddersfield Town tonight – but who will start for the Teessiders?

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 12:24 pm

Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate saw an improved performance from his side after changing formation against West Brom at the weekend. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the starting XI he would play against the Terriers – scroll down and flick though our gallery to see if you agree with his choices.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Will be hoping to record his third clean sheet of the season.

2. CB: Ryan Shotton

Was Boro's best centre-back during Saturday's game against West Brom.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

Has been acting as captain in the absence of fellow defender George Friend.

4. CB: Dael Fry

Still yet to get back to his best after returning from injury. Boro have looked better playing with a back three though.

