Marvin Johnson and Britt Assombalonga

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough starting XI to face Brentford at the Riverside

Jonathan Woodgate will take charge of his first home game as Middlesbrough boss this weekend when his side host Brentford at the Riverside – but who will start for the hosts?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 16:45

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has picked the players he would start against the Bees, with a couple of changes from the side which opened the campaign at Luton last week. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see if you agree or disagree with his selections:

1. GK: Darren Randolph

Boro's first-choice goalkeeper made a crucial late save at Luton last week.

2. RB: Anfernee Dijksteel

Woodgate said the Dutchman was his first-choice target at right-back. The 22-year-old will be expected to make his debut against the Bees.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

The Spaniard has been a key player in the heart of Boro's defence for some time.

4. CB: George Friend

Boro's captain can play at left-back or centre-half and looks set to return from injury this weekend.

