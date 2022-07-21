But for Hartlepool United, they have very much, you could argue, saved the best until last when it comes to their pre-season preparations.

Having negotiated the logistics of a warm weather training camp in Portugal, including a pre-season fixture with Hibernian, Pools have so far tested themselves against Billingham Synthonia and Marske United of the local non-league scene before stepping up matters against League One’s Lincoln City and the Championship’s Blackburn Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But on Monday, Pools welcome North East neighbours Sunderland to the Suit Direct Stadium as both teams and sets of supporters get one more opportunity to see their side in action before the real business gets under way next weekend.

Hartlepool United face Sunderland in their final pre-season friendly. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools are expecting a healthy crowd for the visit of the Black Cats, something which used to be a regular on the pre-season calendar in years gone by, with the Championship side having already sold out their allocation for the Town End of the ground.

But whilst this fixture represents the closest mirror image we may get as to how Paul Hartley will line his side up five days later in Walsall, it also represents an opportunity for Pools to continue to extend their relationships with their North East rivals.

When speaking over pre-season, Hartley was keen to acknowledge to me his desire for Pools to reach out and forge strong relationships with clubs from higher up the divisions, but particularly those from within the region in Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Over the years Pools have enjoyed success in dealing with the North East trio when it comes to loan deals and even the financials a pre-season friendly such as the upcoming one with the Wearsiders can bring.

Paul Hartley has one ore friendly to assess his Hartlepool United side ahead of the new season. Picture by FRANK REID

And who knows? Should things all go smoothly in Monday’s friendly, there could yet be time for a conversation between Sunderland boss Alex Neil, and Hartley over the possibility of any fringe players from the Stadium of Light being allowed to leave on loan and head to League Two with Pools.

And Pools already have one foot in the door when it comes to a bond with Sunderland owing to the relationship between chief operating officer Stephen Hobin and Neil, after the two worked together at Preston North End.

Hobin has been key in arranging Pools’ pre-season schedule with the trip to the Algarve and Monday’s friendly particular standouts as the foundations continue to get laid for Pools to integrate firmly back into the Football League following last year’s survival success.

So sure, the season is almost upon us and the waiting is almost over as Pools fans begin to get their match tickets for the trip to Walsall next week with the hopes and optimism that only a new football season can bring, beginning to set in.